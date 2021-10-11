Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali visited a Papuan women’s (locally called ‘mama-mama Papua’) traditional market and participated in an auction of Papua original coffee in Jayapura.

The visit was aimed to see the impact of the Papua National Sports Week (PON) XX on the people’s economic activities.

“The traditional market and auction show that the implementation of the PON has a real economic impact in Jayapura as well as the rest of Papua,” he remarked as quoted from the official website of the Youth and Sports Ministry on Sunday.

In the market, several native Papuan products are packaged in a modern way to be auctioned in the presence of the minister and some government officials of Papua. Amali successfully won the auction to get the original Papuan Arabica coffee and Tiom coffee for Rp1.6 million.

“It is in line with our expectation that PON must be successful in terms of event achievement, implementation, administration, and reviving the economic activities of the community. We have been able to see the results today. The market and auction are the real proof,” he added.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by the Head of Bank Indonesia Representative Office of Papua Province Naek Tigor Sinaga; Head of Papua Provincial Industry, Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Manpower Office Omah Laduani Ladamay; and Deputy for Sport Achievement Improvement at the ministry Chandra Bhakti.

Meanwhile, the local merchants admitted that they were delighted with the implementation of the national sports event in the Land of Bird-of-Paradise (‘Bumi Cenderawasih’ – the title for Papua) as it was able to increase their income.

“Our sales have doubled thanks to the implementation of Papua PON,XX” Hasme — a seller at Hamadi Market, Jayapura City — stated.

Source: Antara News