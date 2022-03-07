Sports Minister sets West Java as center for coaching young athletes

Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali has established West Java Province as the center for coaching young talents in the national sports design.

“As an appreciation from the central government for the (West Java’s achievements in sports), we have designated West Java as a center for coaching young talents in the national sports design,” Amali said in a statement obtained here on Sunday.

The establishment was based on many victories achieved by West Java, especially in the National Sports Week PON XIX and PON XX where West Java became the general champion in a row. In addition, West Java also contributes many national athletes who excel in the international arena.

“We pay special attention to West Java because it has shown good mentoring that is evidenced by achievements,” Amali said after attending the Inauguration of West Java Indonesian Motor Association (IMI) Board members for the 2021-2025 period at the West Hall of Gedung Sate Bandung.

According to him, the key to West Java’s success is consistency in the athletes coaching and support of adequate sports infrastructure. Moreover, West Java now has a Sports Science Laboratory at the Indonesia University of Education (UPI).

“It was not easy to achieve it as mentoring is a must,” Amali commented.

Furthermore, Amali even revealed that West Java is currently experiencing a surplus in athletes. He said, almost all provinces sent athletes mentored by West Java during the PON XX National Games implementation in Papua.

“I found the surplus when I gave medals for other provinces’ (athletes) in PON Papua. I asked them where they were from, and it turned out it was West Java. This was not only in one sports branch, so I concluded West Java has a surplus of athletes,” he said.

Amali also expressed hopes that with great coaching and a number of talents, West Java can be the main contributor for representing Indonesia in the Olympics.

“West Java must be the main contributor in the Olympics event which is our target,” he said.

Source: Antara News