‘Sports Fund’ supports organizing a competition for exercise patterns using local wisdom for the elderly



The National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) supports the 2024 Local Wisdom Exercise Contest for the Elderly, with the Department of Physical Education executives and the contest judges participating in the opening ceremony.

The 2024 Local Wisdom Exercise Model Contest for the Elderly The Department of Physical Education supports the public to use exercise activities as a medium for taking care of their health and encourages the public to exercise correctly according to the principles of sports science and to do it consistently until it becomes a way of life. In 2024, Thailand has entered a ‘complete aging society’. Recognizing the importance of taking care of the health of the elderly, the ‘Local Wisdom Exercise Model Contest for the Elderly’ was organized to encourage the elderly to exercise through activities that are consistent with the lifestyle, culture, and local wisdom of people in the community on August 11 at the multipurpose field in front of the Nimibutr Sports Building, National Stadium, Pathumwa

n, Bangkok.

The 2024 Local Wisdom Exercise Contest for the Elderly in the Preliminary Round has 43 teams of elderly people from all over the country interested in submitting their clips. The judging panel jointly selected 10 teams to advance to the final round, as follows: Team Number One Health Phraeksa, Samut Prakan Province; Team Kon Muang Fa, Sakon Nakhon Province; Team Aerobic Health Club, Tha Sen Subdistrict, Phetchaburi Province; Team Health Club, Nam Khok Subdistrict, Rayong Province; Aerobic Club, Non Sang Subdistrict Municipality, Nong Bua Lamphu Province; Team Chum Phae, Khon Kaen Province; Team Chieng Leng Tai Chi, Lumpini Park, Bangkok; School of Happiness, Chao Phraya Surasak Municipality, Chonburi Province; Elderly and Disabled Care Center, Sila Municipality, Khon Kaen Province; and Team Hariphunchai, Lamphun Province.

The results of the competition showed that the winner received 30,000 baht in prize money and a trophy, which was the Chum Phae team from Khon Kaen province.

While the 1st run

ner-up received 25,000 baht and a trophy, namely the Tha Sen Subdistrict Aerobic Health Club Team, Phetchaburi Province, and also received the People’s Choice Award and 10,000 baht.

The second runner-up received 20,000 baht in prize money and a trophy, which was Team Number One Health Phraeksa, Samut Prakan Province.

Third runner-up, 2 awards, 15,000 baht cash prize and a trophy, are the Nam Khok Subdistrict Health Club Team, Rayong Province and the Khon Muang Fa Team, Sakon Nakhon Province.

Source: Thai News Agency