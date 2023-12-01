S&P Global Ratings raises its rating on CNH Industrial to ‘BBB+’

Basildon, December 1, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on November 30, 2023, S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on CNH Industrial N.V. and its subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’. S&P Global Ratings also affirmed the ‘A-2’ short-term issuer credit rating.

Additionally, S&P Global Ratings raised the issue-level ratings on CNH Industrial N.V. and its industrial subsidiaries’ debt, as well as the issue-level ratings on CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s senior unsecured debt, to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’.

The outlook is stable.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000902090

