Southeast Sulawesi high school students mass-produce coconut oil

Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi Thousands of high school students across Southeast Sulawesi Province have partaken in the mass production of coconut oil as an alternative to palm oil to address the current scarcity of cooking oil faced by people.

“This is an emergency action because we will enter the Ramadan fasting period soon, and we are afraid that the current cooking oil stocks will not suffice the demand of mothers that will cook for their families,” Southeast Sulawesi Indonesian National Youth Committee (KNPI) Head Alvin Akawijaya Putra stated during the coconut oil production action at Kendari Vocational High School 1 on Saturday.

Putra noted that the organization has collaborated with the province’s Education and Culture Office for the coconut oil production action.

Students of senior and vocational high schools in the province’s 17 cities and districts have partaken in the mass action to produce coconut oil by traditional means, he noted.

The regional organization head noted that the action is merely an alternative to address the problem of high price of cooking oil during the start of the Ramadan fasting period.

“We perceive that this is not the solution, but merely an alternative, because the real solution (to address the current issue) is by devising policies to help reduce the cooking oil price,” Putra remarked.

The mass action is also a means to introduce traditional ways of producing cooking oil to high school students in Southeast Sulawesi, he added.

Meanwhile, Southeast Sulawesi Education and Culture Office Head Asrun Lio stated that the action initiated by the Southeast Sulawesi KNPI is apt, as the action involved the youth to address cooking oil scarcity issues.

“(The action) will help address cooking oil scarcity in Indonesia, particularly in Southeast Sulawesi. For the action, some three thousand stoves could produce up to 12 thousand liters of coconut oil today,” Lio remarked.

The mass action involved students of senior and vocational high schools in Southeast Sulawesi’s 17 cities and districts. In Kendari, the action is centralized at the Kendari Vocational High School 1.

Source: Antara News