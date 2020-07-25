South Sumatran police destroy 576.36-gram crystal meth

Palembang, S Sumatra (ANTARA) – South Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Eko Indra Heri S led the move to destroy 576.36 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 106 skincare bottles containing harmful chemical substance recently confiscated during several drug raid operations.

The confiscated crystal meth and harmful substance filled in the skincare bottles were destroyed by dissolving them in water mixed with a detergent during an event at the Alam Punti Kayu Ecopark area of Palembang City on Friday.

The inspector general remarked that the illicit drug package and cosmetic products were seized from eight suspects taken into arrest by the local police officers during several drug raid operations conducted during the period from March to July.

Nilawati, Ario Sima alias Bagas, Riyandi alias Andi, Ibnu Azhari alias, and Irmanto alias Manto were among the suspects in these drug cases, he noted, adding that the war on drugs would continue to be waged to save the lives of 8.6 million residents of South Sumatra Province.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market due to its huge population and millions of drug users. Drug trade in Indonesia is valued at almost Rp66 trillion.

People from all sections of society are falling prey to drugs, regardless of socio-economic and professional backgrounds.

Among the drug users are those from the country’s entertainment industry, as is evident from the arrests of several entertainers over consumption and even trade of illicit drugs.

Drug dealers in Indonesia apparently consider those from the world of entertainment as potential customers, partly due to their financial status and lifestyle.

The involvement of celebrities in drug offences is a real and grave threat for the nation’s war on drugs since they are public figures whose popularity has made them influential, with many attracting a big following.

In the face of the grave threat posed by drug lords, National Narcotics Agency (BNN) Chief Commissioner General Heru Winarko has pressed for imposing capital punishment on those involved in drug trade in the country.

National Police Chief General Idham Azis recently revealed that district courts in different parts of Indonesia had awarded capital punishment to at least 100 drug offenders in the first half of 2020.

“May they soon be executed by firing squads to deter others,” he affirmed while bearing witness to the National Police special task force’s destruction of 1.2 tons of crystal methamphetamine, 35 thousand ecstasy pills, and 410 kilograms of marijuana in Jakarta on July 2, 2020.

Source: Antara News