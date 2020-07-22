South Kalimantan police arrest ex-policeman over drug offence

Banjarmasin, S Kalimantan (ANTARA) – A former policeman, identified as HS, 35, and three other suspects were caught for trafficking small packs of crystal methamphetamine to local drug consumers in South Kalimantan Province, a police officer stated.

HS was arrested along with a small pack of crystal meth weighing 0.41 grams and two bongs, Director of the South Kalimantan Police Headquarters’ Narcotics Directorate Sen. Coms. Iwan Eka Putra informed local journalists here on Tuesday.

The drug raid operation launched by the local police officers near Wisata Hotel in Banjarmasin on Sunday evening (July 17) also led to the confiscation of several small packs of crystal methamphetamine from MR (23), FK (34), and WH (35).

The three other suspects were caught in possession of a pack of crystal meth weighing 0.28 grams and a digital scale, he noted, adding that HS was dismissed from his job in the National Police after being sentenced to four years imprisonment by a district court in connection with a drug case.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market due to its large population and millions of drug users. The drug trade in Indonesia is valued at almost Rp66 trillion.

Irrespective of the socio-economic and professional backgrounds, people from all sections of society are falling prey to drugs.

On July 5, 2020, a member of the Tarakan police precinct, identified as AL, was arrested for a drug-related offence, according to the North Kalimantan office of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN).

The agency’s investigators apprehended AL following the arrest of another person, identified as AR, during a drug raid on the same day, head of the BNN-North Kalimantan office’s Law Enforcement Division, Adjunct Sen. Coms. Deden Andriana, remarked.

In June this year, a policeman was also taken into arrest for consuming drugs at a hotel in Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara Province.

The policeman, identified as EW, and three other persons were reportedly caught consuming crystal methamphetamine during a drug raid and placed under police custody. A total of 19 grams of crystal meth were also seized during the raid.

In the meantime, some 260 police officers in South Sumatra Province are currently struggling to recover from drug addiction.

South Sumatra police spokesperson Sen. Coms. Supriadi confirmed that a drug rehabilitation program is being held in several batches since mid-July.

