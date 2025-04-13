Songkran Festivities Bring Life to Thao Suranaree Monument



Nakhon Ratchasima: The atmosphere of the Songkran Festival in Nakhon Ratchasima Province is beginning to get lively. In the afternoon, people gathered at the Thao Suranaree Monument to partake in the 2025 Korat Songkran Festival.





According to Thai News Agency, tourists and residents flocked to the Thao Suranaree Monument to engage in the traditional Songkran water splashing. Two large tunnels with music playing were set up at Ya Mo Square, encouraging visitors to dance to the rhythm as they passed through.





Many tourists arrived with buckets of water on the back of their pickup trucks, traveling through Korat, while others armed themselves with water guns to splash water on friends and strangers alike. Smiles were abundant as everyone joined in the festive spirit. For those who preferred to stay dry, Suranaree Park offered activities like sandcastle building and booths serving various Isaan dishes. Additionally, there was a contest for making Korat fried noodles in a large pan, adding to the array of non-water activities.

