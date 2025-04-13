Search
Songkran Festival ‘Pi Mai Muang’ Officially Kicks Off in Chiang Mai


Chiang Mai: The Lanna New Year or Songkran Festival in Chiang Mai officially began today. Chiang Mai residents made merit by offering alms to monks for good fortune and admired the beauty of a lady riding a pedicab, the only one in Thailand.

According to Thai News Agency, Thapae Gate Square in the middle of Chiang Mai City is the main activity point for the Songkran Festival or Pa Wenee Pi Mai Muang celebration. Today marks the official start of the Pi Mai Muang or Songkran Chiang Mai tradition with the event “Serving Fun, Splashing Fun, Colorful New Year of Chiang Mai.” The festivities include a handsome man and beautiful woman contest, featuring the unique spectacle of the only lady riding a bicycle pedicab in Thailand.

This morning, Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Phongsitthaworn led Chiang Mai residents and tourists, most of whom dressed in local costumes, to make merit by offering alms to monks for good fortune.

