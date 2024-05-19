Songkhla is the country’s number 1 treatment for drug-induced psychotic patients.



Songkhla Patients with drug-induced psychosis who discovered and allowed 3,031 people to come together to treat and treat drug addiction, making Songkhla Province the number 1 province in the country, according to reports from the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Interior.

Nong Phew was a person who had delusions and was addicted to drugs to the point of thinking of harming family members. Sometimes I can’t control myself. I have talked and almost used violence against my parents many times. After asking for money to buy drugs and being rejected But after joining the Lom Rak Community Project of Songkhla Province that allows village health volunteers, village headmen, kamnans, and communities to screen out families of people who use drugs. To be able to fight for treatment and treatment It is a project that the Governor of Songkhla Province Ordered it to be an urgent matter after assuming the position in June 2023.

While Phrakru Samusupachai Suphatthammo, abbot of Chaem Uthit Temple, Mueang Di

strict, Songkhla Province, said that this community was treated by having monks and officials visit homes and test for drugs. Anyone who still has drugs will talk and encourage each other. Until 100 percent stop taking drugs and in the past in the community There were 19 people who applied to quit drugs, and 5 of them were able to quit, including Nong Phew. who turned their backs on drugs and decided to be ordained in place of his parents on June 2nd. In addition, Nong Phew has also applied to serve the nation as an Army soldier in Shift 2/2024 this November.

Heart of the Lom Rak Community Project Solving the drug problem in Songkhla Province, Mr. Somnuek Promkhieo, Governor of Songkhla Province given to officials to use It is to let drug users and their families know whether they are addicted to drugs or are at the point of being mentally ill. It depends on the severity. and show up for treatment and healing. It will be a sustainable solution to the problem along with suppression.

From the seriousness of t

he government sector in surveying mentally ill people from drugs before these patients cause trouble and harm the villagers. Therefore, there have been work visits for more than 6 months in all 127 sub-districts and 16 districts of Songkhla Province. Now that 100 percent has been done, it has been found that Songkhla Province has the number 1 population of drug-related psychiatric patients in the country and all of them have entered treatment, a total of 3,031 people, with more than 1,000 seriously ill patients.

By the provincial governor It was also revealed that it is not a shame that Songkhla Province has found a large number of patients, but on the contrary, this is a success that Songkhla Province has surveyed and found psychiatric patients from drugs before they cause trouble to the people. The lives and property of the villagers by cutting off the electricity from the beginning. .

Source: Thai News Agency