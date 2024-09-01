“Somsak” proposes a plan to solve flooding in Sukhothai for the government, building a wall to protect the riverbank.



Somsak’ proposes a plan to solve the flooding in Sukhothai for the government, building a wall to protect the riverbank with a total length of 9,640 meters, revealing that the situation still has 5 provinces affected, sadly 1 more death, stating that ‘Phichit-Phitsanulok’ water levels are still rising, while ‘Sukhothai-Nong Khai-Phayao’ water levels are starting to recede.

Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, Minister of Public Health, said that regarding the flood situation in Sukhothai Province, he would like to thank Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, as the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, who has given importance to the problems of the people. Therefore, she has come to the area to monitor the situation and find a long-term solution. She also gave encouragement to the people who were affected by the disaster. She also thanked all the cabinet ministers who came to the area to help monitor the water management.

The flooding problem in Sukhothai has been around for a long time because it receives water from tw

o provinces, Phayao and Phrae. Sukhothai has been affected for decades. As a local politician, I would like to confirm that I have been trying to solve the flooding problem all along. However, I must admit that it is not easy. Although I have received a budget to help with the water drainage project on both the left and right banks of the Yom River, it takes time to construct. In addition, some projects have not progressed due to land expropriation issues. The people must receive appropriate compensation.

‘Therefore, I have proposed a flood solution plan to the government to prevent future flooding, reduce the suffering of the people, and promote the economic area of Sukhothai Province in the long term. Therefore, I have proposed that the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning construct a bank protection wall in the following areas: 1. Village 6, Khlong Krajong Subdistrict, Sawankhalok District, a distance of 300 meters; 2. Village 7, Tha Thong Subdistrict, Sawankhalok District, a distance

of 800 meters; 3. Village 5, Khlong Tan Subdistrict, Si Samrong Municipality, a distance of 150 meters; 4. Village 6, Wang Yai Subdistrict, and Village 8, Wang Thong Subdistrict, Si Samrong District, a total distance of 990 meters; 5. Village 1, 6, 7, Pak Kwae Subdistrict, Mueang District, a distance of 2,400 meters; and 6. Yang Sai Subdistrict, Mueang District, a distance of 5,000 meters (concrete dams and alternative materials),’ said Mr. Somsak.

Mr. Somsak continued that he wanted the people to see that the government has always given importance to the flooding problem in Sukhothai Province and will help solve the problem as much as possible because he understands very well how much the affected people must suffer. Therefore, he has tried to push for a long-term solution as much as possible. Recently, the government has talked about a large dam. As for the water situation in Sukhothai Province today, 7 districts, 48 sub-districts, 263 villages, 7,887 households, and 43,747 rai of agricultural land have be

en affected. It can be seen that when floods occur, a wide range of people are affected. Therefore, he would like all parties to reconsider solving the long-term problem for the people of Sukhothai.

Mr. Somsak said that on the same day, the Emergency Health Division reported the storm, flood, and mudslide situation from August 17 to September 1, 2024, affecting 24 provinces. Currently, the situation is still in 5 provinces: Sukhothai, Nong Khai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phayao, with water levels rising in 2 provinces: Phichit, Phitsanulok, while the other 3 provinces have water levels decreasing: Sukhothai, Nong Khai, Phayao.

From this incident, there were 30 cumulative deaths, with 1 new death today, and 45 cumulative injuries, with 5 more today. As for public health facilities, 34 were affected, but they were still able to provide services to the public.

Source: Thai News Agency