Some 70 percent below 6-year-old children succumbing to COVID-19: IDAI

Jakarta The Indonesian Pediatrician Association (IDAI) highlighted the trend of some 70 percent of children dying of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being below six years of age.

“This is the COVID-19 data on children collected until July 20, 2020,” IDAI Chairperson Dr Aman Bhakti Pulungan noted here on Thursday.

During the period from March 17 to July 20, a total of 2,712 Indonesian children had tested positive for COVID-19, while 51 of them had succumbed to the disease.

Moreover, the number of children suspected of having contracted COVID-19 reached 7,633, of which 290 had died.

These figures are more comprehensive, including 12 percent of infants aged up to 28 days dying from COVID-19; 33 percent aged between 29 days and 11 months, 29 days; and another 25 percent aged from one year to five years, 11 months, 29 days.

Some 30 percent of the COVID-19 death toll among children was observed among those in the age band of six to 18 years, constituting 12 percent in the age bracket of six years to nine years, 11 months, 29 days, and 18 percent aged between 10 and 18 years.

“Indeed, the highest cause of mortality among children in Indonesia today is pneumonia. However, sadly, our COVID figure among children is higher than those of India, Myanmar, and Pakistan,” he pointed out.Indonesia celebrated National Children’s Day (HAN), observed every July 23, on Thursday.

This year’s Children Day is themed “Children are Protected, Indonesia is Advancing” and its sub-theme is “Stop Violence against Children, Make Positive Friendship with Peers, and Healthy and Happy Indonesian Children at Home”.

HAN 2020 is commemorated to boost awareness and participation of all components of the Indonesian nation in ensuring that children’s rights, including the right to dignity, are fulfilled properly in addition to protecting children from violence, exploitation, and discrimination.

Source: ANTARA News