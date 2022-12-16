Some 166 thousand police personnel to secure Christmas, New Year

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo stated that the police will deploy 166 thousand personnel in the Lilin Operation to secure the Christmas and New Year period.

“The 166 thousand police personnel will be deployed to implement security measures during the Lilin Operation,” Prabowo noted at a press conference after meeting cross-sectoral ministries and institutions in preparation for Christmas and New Year here on Friday.

Prabowo said that the Lilin Operation will last for 11 days, from December 22 to January 3, 2023.

“We will conduct the operation from December 22 or 23 to January 3 and will try our best, so that community activities at the year-end can all go well,” he stated.

In addition to the readiness of personnel, the police chief also drew attention to the preparation of service, security, and integrated service posts set up during the Christmas and New Year period.

The posts are aimed at anticipating the situation at the year-end, such as observing the potential natural disaster and disruption of security and public order.

“To ensure that the community can really feel safe and comfortable, we also establish first aid posts and security posts as well as integrated posts, where all related stakeholders can work together in the field,” he stated.

During the meeting, it was estimated that 44 million people would mobilize during the Christmas and New Year period. All of this requires readiness of handling and infrastructure, so that people, who conduct mobility, can be safe and comfortable.

Despite the government having declared no restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations, the police chief advised people intent on going home or joining in religious activities to comply with the public activities restrictions (PPKM) Level 1 set by the government.

Source: Antara News