Some 11.94 million Indonesians received third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 11,942,963 Indonesians have received the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the COVID-19 Task Force as of Saturday afternoon.

The Task Force said in its statement, there were additional 485,249 people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 147,280,509 people have received the second or full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the data.

The number of recipients of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine increased by 725,625 people.

Meanwhile, overall COVID-19 vaccination recipients in Indonesia has reached 191,835,428 people, with an additional 203,986 people receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The government is still targeting 208,265,720 people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to create herd immunity against infection with the virus.

Source: Antara News