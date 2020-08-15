SOE Minister Thohir encourages digitalization of logistic supply chain

Jakarta State-owned Enterprises (SOE) Minister Erick Thohir has encouraged digitalization of the logistics supply chain to support the nation’s economic recovery.

“This is our weakness. We have to upgrade the logistics supply chain through the digitalization program,” Thohir remarked during a virtual discussion on health and economic recovery here on Saturday.

The minister affirmed that the digitalization program will open up access to new potential markets to support the country’s economic growth.

“Two Asian countries — China and India — have remarkable potential to absorb our production. The (digitalization) program would, beyond a doubt, support the maritime economy,” he stated.

Speaking in connection with the manpower sector, the minister believes that the draft bill on job creation is projected to open up more job opportunities, as millions of workers were laid-off due to the COVID-19-induced crisis.

In the tourism sector, the development of tourist destinations should be accelerated, with specific attention to domestic visitors that contributed 90 percent of the total tourist visits.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic looms large over the country, it is time for us to focus on the development of local tourism. We will continue to develop (the tourist destinations) Bali, Toba, Borobudur, Labuan Bjo, Mandalika, and Likupang,” Thohir noted.

During the Annual Budget Speech 2020 on Friday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) drew attention to the significance of digital infrastructure, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light how significant and strategic the availability and functioning of digital infrastructure has become,” Jokowi remarked.

Hence, about Rp30.5 trillion (some US$2 billion) from the Brief of State Budget 2021 will be allocated for the development of information and communication technology (ICT) in the upcoming year, and it will focus on expediting digital transformation, he stated.

The nation would be benefited, as it will be channeled for governance as well as for offering swift and efficient public services, such as in the education and health sectors, in addition to realizing inclusive communities across the priority development areas, with internet access for some four thousand villages in the outermost regions, he noted.

Moreover, the infrastructure budget of Rp414 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) will be utilized to facilitate economic recovery, meet basic needs, and boost connectivity.

“The spending on infrastructure will be directed towards strengthening digital infrastructure as well as pushing logistics efficiency and connectivity,” the head of state revealed.

