Society Pass (SoPa) Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Sees 891% Year on Year Revenue Growth

Revenue grew 891% (from $52,453 for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 to $519,885 for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021) driven primarily by revenues from the LeFlair lifestyle platformSoPa is well capitalized for planned acquisitions of food & beverage, lifestyle, travel, merchant software companies in VIP (Vietnam, Indonesia, and Philippines) countries of SEASoPa expects to launch the Society Pass loyalty points platform in 2Q 2022, which SoPa believes will help substantially increase it online users and merchants across the VIP regionSINGAPORE, Mar 24, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Society Pa…

