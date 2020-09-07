Social Minister ensures adequate rice supply for social assistance

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Social Affairs Minister Juliari P Batubara has ensured adequate rice supply for social assistance to 10 million beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program (PKH) until October.

“Bulog’s (State Logistics Agency’s) rice supply is adequate for 10 million PKH beneficiaries who will receive 15 kg per household per month in August, September and October,” the minister said in a statement here on Sunday.

The rice aid would be disbursed in two stages, where each household would receive 30 kg in September and 15 kg in October, he elaborated.

In addition to the implementation of social safety net scheme, the synergy between the ministry and the State Logistics Agency will help the distribution of rice stock in Bulog’s warehouses, Batubara said.

“Hence Bulog can absorb more farmers’ rice, and this can improve the farmers’ welfare,” he added.

Rice assistance is a program under the Social Safety Net (JPS) scheme to cope with the social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is also aimed at absorbing farmers’ rice production.

Director General of Social Empowerment at the Social Affairs Ministry Edi Suharto said the ministry has the responsibility to ensure that beneficiaries will receive qualified rice for consumption.

“We guarantee the rice quality. We have to monitor this starting from packaging and distribution. We have to check the process in Bulog’s warehouses,” Suharto said.

After the packaging process in the agency’s warehouses, the rice will be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ houses. PT. Bhanda Ghara Reksa (BGR) and PT. Dos Ni Roha (DNR) were appointed to transport and deliver the rice.

Source: Antara News