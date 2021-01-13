Jakarta (ANTARA) – The realization of budgetary funds at the Social Affairs Ministry reached 97.11 percent of the ceiling of Rp134.17 trillion last year, Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini has revealed.

“The 2020 budget ceiling was Rp134,171,839,274,000, while the realization was Rp130,300,865,759,231, or 97.11 percent,” Risma said during an online working meeting with Commission VIII of the House of Representatives (DPR) in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The budget realization at the Secretariat General was 96.68 percent, the Inspectorate General 97.77 percent, the Directorate General of Social Empowerment 99.79 percent, and the Directorate General of Social Rehabilitation 94.76 percent, she informed.

It was pegged at 99.88 percent at the Directorate General of Social Protection and Security, 95.38 percent at the Directorate General of the Handling of the Poor, and 95.17 percent at the Social Education, Research and Counseling Board, she added.

Deputy chairman of DPR’s Commission VIII, Ace Hasan Syadzily, who led the meeting, said the commission could accept the realization of budget funds at the ministry.

The working meeting was the first of its kind since Rismaharini was appointed as Social Affairs Minister in place of Juliari Batubara, who has been named a suspect in a case involving the embezzlement of social assistance.

She formerly served as the mayor of Surabaya.

