Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara named suspect in graft case

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Peter Batubara a suspect in alleged bribery case related to the Covid-19 social aid program for people in the Greater (Jabodetabek) area.

“The KPK has named five suspects – JPB (Juliari Peter Batubara), MJS (Matheus Joko Santoso), AW (Adi Wahyono) and as the bribe givers – AIM (Ardian IM) and HS (Harry Sidabuke),” KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said here on Saturday (5/12) night.

In the implementation of the first period of the basic food assistance package, KPK suspected MJS collected Rp12 billion in kickbacks, some Rp8.2 billion of which he gave to Juliari Batubara via AW.

The money was then managed by EK (Eko) and SH (Shelvy N) as Juliari’s trusted people to be used to pay for his various personal needs.

For the second period of the implementation of the basic food assistance program, fee money was collected from October 2020 to December 2020, amounting to around Rp8.8 billion, which is also suspected to be used for the minister’s needs.

MJS and AW are suspected of violating Article 12 letter a or Article 12 letter b or Article 11 and Article 12 letter (i) of Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning Eradication of Corruption as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning Eradication of Corruption in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph 1 to 1 of the Criminal Code.

JPB is suspected of violating Article 12 letter a or Article 12 letter b or Article 11 of Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning Eradication of Corruption as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning Eradication of Corruption in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph 1 to 1 of the Criminal Code.

Meanwhile, the suspects who had provided the bribes, will be charged for violating Article 5 paragraph (1) letter a or Article 5 paragraph (1) letter b or Article 13 of Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning Eradication of Corruption Crimes as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to Law Number 31 of 1999 about Eradication of Corruption Crime.

Source: Antara News