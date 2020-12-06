Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara arrives at KPK building

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Social Affairs Minister Juliari Peter Batubara arrived at the The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at around 2:45 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB).

Batubara was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, black hat and mask and entered the KPK building accompanied by a number of KPK officers.

He immediately went up using the stairs to the KPk examination room on the 2nd floor.

When the media crew tried to ask for his statement, the minister just waved his hand and continued up the steps of the KPK building.

The anti-graft agency named Batubara a suspect in the alleged bribery case concerning the COVID-19 social aid program for the Greater (Jabodetabek) area.

“The KPK has named five suspects, namely JPB (Juliari Peter Batubara), MJS (Matheus Joko Santoso), and AW (Adi Wahyono) as recipients of the bribe, and AIM (Ardian IM) and HS (Harry Sidabuke) as providers of the bribe,” KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said here on Saturday (5/12) night.

From red-handed operation (OTT) on Saturday, December 5, in several places in Jakarta, KPK officers secured money amounting some Rp14.5 billion in various currency denominations, comprising around Rp11.9 billion, US$ 171.085 (equivalent to Rp2.4 billion) and about 23,000 Singapore dollars (equivalent to Rp243 million).

Juliari Batubara was reportedly out of town when KPK carried out the operation.

KPK suspected MJS collected Rp12 billion in kickbacks, some Rp8.2 billion of which he gave to Juliari Batubara via AW, during the implementation of the first period of the basic food assistance package program.

The money was then managed by EK (Eko) and SH (Shelvy N) as Juliari’s trusted people to be used to pay for his various personal needs.

For the second period of the implementation of the basic food assistance program, fee money was collected from October 2020 to December 2020, amounting to around Rp8.8 billion, which is also suspected of being used for the minister’s personal needs.

Source: Antara News