Social affairs minister examines public kitchen for flood victims

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Social Affairs Minister Juliari P. Batubara conducted an inspection of a public kitchen for flood victims sheltered at the PSBN House in Cawang, East Jakarta, on Thursday.

During the visit, he vowed to undertake steady, concerted efforts to offer humanitarian aid to flood evacuees in Jakarta.

“For the time being, the Social Affairs Ministry supports the local administration (in handling the flood evacuees). The BNPB (the National Disaster Mitigation Agency) and SAR (Search and Rescue) officers have stepped in (to help them). We will continue to monitor (the situation) by utilizing all resources that we have,” he remarked.

Batubara pointed to East Jakarta being the municipality in Jakarta to have borne the maximum brunt of the flooding.

“Of course, we give priority to the worst affected areas (in providing humanitarian aid),” he noted.

He admitted that several victims could not be evacuated from their flooded homes that were difficult to reach.

A total of 31,232 residents of Jakarta were compelled to flee their flooded homes as of Wednesday night, according to the flood command post.

Some 310 of the flood victims were found in Bendungan Hilir, Petamburan, and Karet Tengsin, Central Jakarta. They were provided shelter at two evacuee camps.

In North Jakarta, floods affected 1,515 people in Rorotan, Semper Barat, Semper Timur, Sukapura, Kelapa Gading Timur, and Pegangsaan Dua. They sought refuge in 23 evacuee camps.

The number of flood evacuees in West Jakarta reached 10,686 people, who were accommodated in 97 evacuee camps. They came from Jelambar, Tomang, Wijaya Kusuma, Srengseng, Semanan, Kalideres, Tegal Alur, Pegadungan, Kota Bambu Selatan, Kedoya Utara, and Sukabumi Selatan.

A total of 13,516 flood evacuees in East Jakarta were sheltered at 99 locations. The floods affected Kebon Manggis, Kampung Melayu, Bidara Cina, Cipinang Besar Selatan, Klender, Pondok Bambu, Pondok Kelapa, Cawang, Balekembang, Dukuh, and Cipinang Melayu.

In South Jakarta, 5,305 people fled their flooded homes and were housed at 48 different locations. The flooding in South Jakarta affected Gunung, Petongan, Pengadengan, Cilandak Timur, Pejaten Timur, and Manggarai Selatan.

