SK hynix is developing next-generation HBM chips: executive



K hynix Inc., the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker, is developing next-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) products to meet booming global demand for artificial intelligence and higher performance computing, a senior executive said Tuesday.

“Demand for improvement in memory bandwidth is increasing following a spike in data traffic in the era of AI and high-performance computing,” Lee Kang-wook, head of package development at SK hynix, said during a session of Semicon Taiwan, an annual international semiconductor exhibition, in Taipei.

“HBM has been widely adopted as the memory product for AI servers and high-performance computing,” he added.

Source: Yonhap News Agency