Six reporters covering Jokowi’s Labuan Bajo visit survive boat capsize

Labuan Bajo (ANTARA) – Six reporters, including Desca Lidya from Antara News Agency, survived when their boat capsized while covering a visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara Province, on Tuesday.

MV Plataran Bali Phinisi, a small wooden boat with the six journalists aboard, sank in the waters between the islands of Bidadari and Waececu. The boat had a passenger capacity of only eight.

The six reporters, who always cover the president’s activities, survived the incident, but their equipment, such as mobile phones and photo/video cameras, were gone.

Source: ANTARA News