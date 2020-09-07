Six missing fishermen found alive: Kupang’s rescue agency

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – Rescuers from the Kupang Search and Rescue Agency (SAR) on Saturday found six fishermen alive on board of their fishing boat which had lost contact since Wednesday, the agency’s head, Emi Friezer, said.

The survivors are identified as Abdulla Kadir Jailani (55), Abdullah Ibrahim (55), Muhamad Thamrin (48), Julfan Kifly (22), Zidan (22), and Abu Bakar (22), he said in a statement here Sunday.

The rescuers spotted Andini Putri motor vessel at 10°03’34,79″S – 123°23’13,56″E, Friezer said, adding that the boat and its crew members had been evacuated to Kupang on Saturday evening.

The fishing vessel headed to Larantuna in East Flores District from the port of Kupang, the capital of East Nusa Tenggara Province, on Wednesday but it did not reach its final destination until Friday.

Source: Antara News