Six-member group kills Ojek driver in Ilaga: Papua police

Timika, Papua The police confirmed a report of a motorcycle taxi (ojek) driver being killed by a group of six people in Ilaga, the capital of Puncak District, Papua Province, on Tuesday evening.

The ojek driver was killed on his way home, Chief of the Public Relations Service at the Papua Provincial Police Senior Commissioner A. M. Kamal stated here on Wednesday.

“Based on the information we received, the victim was stabbed. He had time to run, but he fell and later bled to death,” he revealed.

Shortly after receiving a report of an ojek driver being killed, the Puncak district police sent its personnel to the scene. However, an armed criminal group (KKB) fired several shots at them once they arrived there, he noted.

“It is clear that the shots were fired by the KKB,” he stated.

The Puncak district police, established in 2020, has a permanent command station. The district police currently has some 120 personnel out of the required figure of 500.

Earlier, a civilian was reportedly shot at close range by an armed criminal group in Bilogai Village, Sugapa Sub-district, Intan Jaya District.

The man, shot at 5:30 p.m. local time on Monday, sustained gunshot wounds on the face and right shoulder, Coms. Ahmad Musthafa Kamal stated.

Kamal noted that the 32-year-old was admitted to the village’s public health center for emergency treatment not long after the incident.

Source: Antara News