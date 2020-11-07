Six figures to receive national heroic awards from president

Jakarta President Joko Widodo will bestow national heroic awards upon six figures at the State Palace on November 10, according to Social Affairs Minister Juliari Peter Batubara.

“Six are nominated for the 2020 national heroic awards. Insya Allah (God willing), there will be no change,” he remarked here on Friday.

The six nominated for the awards are Sultan Baabullah of North Maluku Province, Mahmud Singgirei Rumagesan of West Papua Province, General (ret) Raden Said Soekanto Tjokrodiatmodjo, Arnold Mononutu of North Sulawesi Province, Mr Sutan Mohammad Amin Nasution of North Sumatra Province, and Raden Mattaher bin Pangeran Kusen bin Adi of Jambi Province.

If Sultan Baabullah of North Maluku and Rumagesan of West Papua receive national heroic awards, they will be the first national heroes from their respective provinces.

Tjokrodiatmodjo of Jakarta was the first chief of the National Police (Polri), while Mononutu of North Sulawesi was a movement figure and information minister in the era of Indonesia’s first president, Soekarno.

Born on February 22, 1904, Nasution of North Sumatra was also known as a national figure.

“The six nominated figures will receive national heroic awards from the president at the State Palace on November 10 after a devotional visit to the national heroes cemetery,” he added.

Source: Antara News