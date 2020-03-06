Situation in Sandosi stable after six die in tribal clash

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – The East Flores Police has made assurance that the situation in Sandosi Village, Witihama Sub-district, Adonara Island, East Nusa Tenggara, has been under control after a tribal clash claimed six lives early Thursday (March 5).

“Until now, the situation in Sandosi Village has been under control,” Chief of the East Flores Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Deny Abraham stated here on Friday.

The police has worked closely with the village head and local figures to maintain conducive situation in the area.

Abraham remarked that in addition to personnel from the East Flores Police, the authority had deployed 100 personnel from the sub-district police and the neighboring districts, including Lembata and Sikka, as well as the police mobile brigade.

At least six people were killed in a tribal clash in a plantation area of Wulen Wata in Sandosi Village on Thursday.

The six victims are identified by their initials as MKK (80), YMS (70), YOT (56), and SR (68) from the Kewaelaga tribe and YH (70) and WK (80) from the Lamatokan tribe.

The clash was spurred by a land dispute in Wulewata Bani.

