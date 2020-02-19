Nikkiso Cryogenic Services and Taikkiso Co., Ltd. Establish New Service Agreement
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cryogenic Industries Service Companies (NCS), a functional unit of Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Taikkiso Co., Ltd. of Taiwan to become an ACD Authorized Sales and Service agent for the Taiwan market. Taikkiso has a special strong and long relationship in Taiwan in the pump business, and recently the UV-LED business, and holds a minor share of Nikkso Co., Ltd. The new collaboration will improve ACD’s presence in Asia and strengthen the Nikkiso Service Brand globally to 18 worldwide service locations. The Taikkiso facility will be fully operational by May 1, 2020.
The Agreement provides stronger regional coverage by offering more certified locations and certified field service technicians closer to ACD’s customers. The additional coverage also reduces customer downtime by providing quick service tech dispatch and a dedicated inventory guaranteeing parts availability.
James Estes, President of Nikkiso Cryogenic Services said, “Nikkiso is committed to strengthening the aftermarket services for all Nikkiso products worldwide. This alliance will enable us to better support the aftermarket service requirements for our customers, and deliver the highest quality service experience in Taiwan.”
The new center is located in Taiwan.
Services offered will include pump repair, oxygen cleaning, a pump exchange program, dedicated inventory, product training, and 24/7 customer support from certified technicians.
ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.
For more information please visit www.cryoind.com, www.nikkisoCIservice.com and www.nikkiso.com.
CoImmune, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of its IND Application to Conduct a Phase 2b Clinical Trial with CMN-001 in Advanced RCC Patients
DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoImmune, Inc. announced today that the FDA approved its investigational new drug application (IND) and that it is cleared to move forward with a Phase 2b clinical trial in advanced metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC).
CMN-001, formerly known as AGS-003, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy custom matched to each patient’s particular disease. The rationale for the design of the randomized Phase 2b trial comes from a retrospective analysis of a prior clinical trial with CMN-001 involving more than 90 randomized subjects, where a strong synergy was observed with one of the approved drugs for treatment of mRCC. CoImmune scientists have discovered the molecular basis of the observed synergy and filed a patent application on this new mechanism of action for the combination therapy in January 2020.
This trial will recruit primarily poor risk mRCC patients. The clinical trial is being led by principle investigator Dr. Christopher G. Wood, Professor and Vice Chairman in the Department of Urology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. “Even with the latest and best available therapies, there is room for improvement in survival outcomes for high-risk mRCC patients. There is a good scientific rationale for conducting this Phase 2b trial and, if successful, CMN-001 may provide a further advance in the treatment of these patients,” stated Dr. Wood. CoImmune intends to initiate five clinical centers of excellence to participate in the trial and expects to treat the first patient in Q2 2020.
“We are very excited to be in a position to initiate the clinical trial with our lead product, CMN-001, just one year after starting up CoImmune,” said Dr. Charles Nicolette, chief executive officer of CoImmune. He added “Our prior clinical data and our new understanding of the mechanism of action of CMN-001 gives us confidence that we can reproduce the positive clinical signal previously observed.”
About CoImmune, Inc.
CoImmune specializes in the development of personalized immuno-oncology therapies including its lead candidate, CMN-001, for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. CMN-001 is a dendritic cell-based, individualized immunotherapy that captures both mutated and variant antigens that are unique to each patient’s tumor, specifically designed to induce an immune response targeting the patient’s particular tumor antigens. CoImmune is also developing a clinical stage off-the-shelf CAR-T-like therapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in adult and pediatric patients.
For more information visit www.coimmune.com
Media Advisory: Bombardier CEO and CFO to speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 19, 2020
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare, and its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Di Bert, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, at 1:50 p.m. EST
|DATE:
|Wednesday, February 19, 2020
|TIME:
|1:50-2:20 p.m., Eastern Time (EST)
A link to the live audio webcast of the event will be available at:
The replay of the presentation will also be available on the same website shortly after the end of the webcast.
About Bombardier
With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.
Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
Bombardier Inc. uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Bombardier Inc. is routinely posted on its website and accessible at bombardier.com. Investors are hereby notified information about regular dividends declared and paid by Bombardier is only made available through its website, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.
Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.
LeddarTech จับมือเป็นพันธมิตรระบบนิเวศกับ Renesas Electronics เพื่อจัดแสดงเทคโนโลยี LiDAR ที่งาน AV20 Silicon Valley ในวันที่ 26-28 กุมภาพันธ์
QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech® ผู้นำด้านอุตสาหกรรมเทคโนโลยี LiDAR ซึ่งเป็นผู้นำเสนอ แพลตฟอร์ม LiDAR สำหรับยานยนต์ที่อเนกประสงค์และขยายขอบเขตได้มากที่สุด ประกาศในวันนี้ว่าจะจัดแสดงผลลัพธ์จากความร่วมมือกับ Renesas ซึ่งเป็นพันธมิตรระบบนิเวศ ที่งาน AV20 Silicon Valley Conference ระหว่างวันที่ 26-28 กุมภาพันธ์ ที่ Pullman San Francisco Bay ในช่วงหลายปีที่ผ่านมา งานนี้ได้พิสูจน์แล้วว่าเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับผู้นำในอุตสาหกรรม วิศวกร ลูกค้า หน่วยงานกำกับดูแล ผู้ให้บริการโซลูชัน และนักวิชาการเพื่อเรียนรู้ แบ่งปัน และเชื่อมต่อกับอุปสรรคล่าสุด การปฏิรูปกฎระเบียบ การพัฒนานวัตกรรม และแนวโน้มในอนาคต
LeddarTech รู้สึกตื่นเต้นที่ได้ร่วมมือกับ Renesas และจะทำการสาธิต Leddar™ Pixell ที่ได้รับรางวัล, Cocoon LiDAR แบบโซลิดสเตต 3D สำหรับรถรับส่งขับขี่อัตโนมัติ, รถส่งสินค้า และแท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ Leddar Pixell ประกอบด้วย LCA2 LeddarEngine™ ซึ่งเกิดจากการร่วมมือของ LeddarTech กับ Renesas ทีมงานทำงานอย่างใกล้ชิดในการออกแบบและการผลิตของ LCA2 SoC ซึ่งเมื่อรวมกับไลบรารี่ประมวลผลสัญญาณ LeddarSP™ จะสร้าง LCA2 LeddarEngine ซึ่งกำหนดมาตรฐานสำหรับการออกแบบโซลูชัน LiDAR แบบโซลิดสเตตแบบบูรณาการและปรับแต่งได้
LeddarEngine ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมกับซัพพลายเออร์ระดับ Tier-1 ของยานยนต์และผู้ผสานรวมระบบ เพื่อออกแบบและผลิตเซ็นเซอร์ LiDAR แบบโซลิดสเตตที่ได้รับการปรับแต่งเป็นอย่างมาก ซึ่งสามารถใช้ในแอปพลิเคชัน ADAS และ AV ที่หลากหลายสำหรับตลาดยานยนต์และรถยนต์โดยสาร ซึ่งจะมีการจัดแสดงเช่นกัน
นอกเหนือจากเทคโนโลยีของ LeddarTech แล้ว Renesas จะนำเสนอ R-Car V3H SoC ซึ่งส่งมอบการผสมผสานระหว่างประสิทธิภาพคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์และการประมวลผลปัญญาประดิษฐ์ระดับสูงในระดับพลังงานต่ำ มอบโซลูชันแบบในตัวที่ปรับให้เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับกล้องหน้ารถยนต์ในยานยนต์อัตโนมัติระดับ 2+ รวมกับซอฟต์แวร์ตรวจจับสิ่งกีดขวาง LiDAR ซอฟต์แวร์ LOD ใช้ตัวเร่งฮาร์ดแวร์โดยเฉพาะสำหรับอัลกอริทึมที่สำคัญรวมถึง Convolutional Neural Network ในการตรวจจับวัตถุ 3 มิติ รวมถึงรถยนต์และรถบรรทุก
“เราเชื่อว่าพันธมิตรเชิงกลยุทธ์ที่แข็งแกร่งและความร่วมมือในอุตสาหกรรมจะให้คุณค่าและประโยชน์ที่สำคัญแก่ลูกค้าของเราในตลาดยานยนต์และการเคลื่อนที่ โดยช่วยลดความเสี่ยงในการพัฒนาและลดค่าใช้จ่ายของระบบ ขณะเดียวกันก็บันทึกเวลาที่เร็วที่สุดในการออกสู่ตลาด” Michael Poulin ประธานฝ่ายการจัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ LeddarTech กล่าว “Renesas เป็นพันธมิตรเชิงกลยุทธ์กับ LeddarTech มาหลายปี และเรายินดีอย่างยิ่งที่จะสานต่อความสัมพันธ์นี้อีกครั้งสำหรับงาน AV20 เราหวังเป็นอย่างยิ่งที่จะได้ทำการสาธิตผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดของเราอย่าง Leddar Pixell รวมถึงแพลตฟอร์ม LeddarEngine ของเรา ซึ่งรวมถึงชุด LCA2 และ LCA3 ของ SoC และไลบรารี่ประมวลผลสัญญาณในงานนี้” Mr. Poulin ได้กล่าวต่อ
“Renesas รู้สึกมีความสุขกับความสัมพันธ์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมกับ LeddarTech เสมอ” Tomomitsu Maoka รองประธานอาวุโส รองผู้จัดการทั่วไปหน่วยธุรกิจโซลูชันยานยนต์ของ Renesas กล่าว “LeddarTech มีชื่อเสียงระดับโลกในฐานะผู้บุกเบิกเทคโนโลยี LiDAR และเราหวังว่าจะสานต่อความสัมพันธ์ของเรา พร้อมกับการก้าวไปสู่การปรับใช้ยานยนต์ ADAS และ AD มากยิ่งขึ้นทั่วโลก”
หากต้องการจัดการการประชุมที่งาน AV20 โปรดไปที่ leddartech.com/av20conference
เกี่ยวกับ Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation มอบนวัตกรรมการออกแบบแบบในตัวที่น่าเชื่อถือด้วยโซลูชันเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ซึ่งเปิดใช้งานอุปกรณ์อัจฉริยะที่เชื่อมต่อกันนับพันล้านอุปกรณ์เพื่อปรับปรุงวิธีการทำงานและชีวิตของผู้คน Renesas คือผู้นำระดับโลกด้านผลิตภัณฑ์ไมโครคอนโทรลเลอร์ อะนาล็อก พลังงาน และ SoC ส่งมอบโซลูชันที่ครอบคลุมสำหรับการใช้งานด้านยานยนต์ อุตสาหกรรม เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน ระบบอัตโนมัติในสำนักงาน และเทคโนโลยีการสื่อสารข้อมูลที่ช่วยกำหนดอนาคตที่ไร้ขีดจำกัด เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมที่ renesas.com
เกี่ยวกับ LeddarTech
LeddarTech เป็นผู้นำด้านอุตสาหกรรมในการมอบแพลตฟอร์มการพัฒนา LiDAR สำหรับยานยนต์ที่มีความอเนกประสงค์และขยายขนาดได้มากที่สุดโดยใช้ LeddarEngineTM ซึ่งประกอบด้วยชุด SoC ระดับยานยนต์และและได้รับการรับรองความปลอดภัยด้านการทำงาน ซึ่งทำงานควบคู่กับซอฟต์แวร์การประมวลผลสัญญาณที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ของ LeddarSPTM บริษัทเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบในการคิดค้นนวัตกรรมใหม่ๆ ในแอปพลิเคชันตรวจจับระยะไกลที่ทันสมัยด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่จดสิทธิบัตรมากกว่า 70 รายการ (จดสิทธิบัตรแล้วหรือรอดำเนินการ) ที่ช่วยเสริมขีดความสามารถ ADAS และการขับขี่แบบอัตโนมัติ
LeddarTech ยังให้บริการตลาดสำหรับยานยนต์ด้วยโซลูชันโมดูล LiDAR โซลิดสเตตประสิทธิภาพสูงสำหรับรถรับส่งขับขี่อัตโนมัติ รถบรรทุก รถโดยสารประจำทาง รถส่งสินค้า และแท็กซี่ไร้คนขับ โมดูลเหล่านี้ได้รับการพัฒนาเพื่อรองรับตลาดสำหรับยานยนต์ และยังแสดงให้เห็นถึงความสามารถของแพลตฟอร์มอัตโนมัติและยานยนต์ของ LeddarTech เพื่อเป็นพื้นฐานสำหรับซัพพลายเออร์ LiDAR อื่นๆ
สามารถดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับ LeddarTech ได้ที่ www.LeddarTech.com และ LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook และ YouTube
Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore และโลโก้ LeddarTech เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าหรือเครื่องหมายการค้าจดทะเบียนของ LeddarTech Inc. แบรนด์ ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ และเครื่องหมายต่างๆ ทั้งหมดเป็นหรืออาจเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าที่ใช้เพื่อระบุถึงผลิตภัณฑ์หรือบริการต่างๆ ของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง
Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars Opens Applications for 2020 Program
Colliers welcomes proptech startups around the globe to apply for a spot in the 2020 accelerator
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is now accepting applications for the 2020 Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars. Now in its third year, the program continues to seek and support enterprising proptech companies that will help lead the real estate industry into the future. This one-of-a-kind global initiative enables Colliers to source, shape and invest in new solutions across the real estate value chain, giving our professionals and clients a competitive advantage.
Ten companies who represent solutions spanning quantitative valuation, asset fractionalization, machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain and virtual and augmented reality successfully completed the Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars in 2019. During the three-month program, those companies worked with more than 150 mentors from Colliers and the broader industry to refine market fit, develop pilots and partnerships with Colliers and source new capital for their growth. They presented their solutions and go-to-market strategies to over 1,000 Colliers employees, clients, industry professionals and technology investors at the concluding Demo Day event.
“With the tremendous appetite for change in our industry and building on the successes and partnerships of our two previous classes, we are thrilled to start the selection process for our 2020 cohort,” said Zach Michaud, Vice President, Strategic Investments | Global. “This program is an important part of our innovation strategy as we continue to search across the world for value-enhancing strategies to deliver to our clients, game-changing business tools for our professionals and diamonds in the rough that could disrupt our industry.”
Since the program’s inception in 2018, Colliers has launched 19 pilots and partnerships with our program alumni. To learn more and apply to the Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars, visit the program page.
“Colliers is one of Techstars’ most engaged partners, with dedication not only from the highest levels of the organization, but through every level of the firm. They have truly leaned into building a world-class program that bridges the gap between early-stage technology and the real estate industry,” said Ben Liao, Managing Director, Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars. “I look forward to building on previous years’ achievements and working closely with all of our program mentors to accelerate the success of this year’s class.”
About Colliers International
Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
About Techstars
Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of more than $25 billion. www.techstars.com
