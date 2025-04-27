Sirikanlaya Thanks Thaksin for Shedding Light on US Negotiation Stalemate



Pathum Thani Province: “Sirikanlaya” expressed gratitude towards “Thaksin” for clarifying the reasons behind the US’s lack of negotiation, acknowledging that dropping the lawsuit against Paul Chambers eased the case’s severity, but criticized the engagement with individuals close to Trump as unproductive.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul, MP for the party list and deputy leader of the Prachachon Party, addressed the prior day’s revelation by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra regarding the US import tax increase and related security concerns. Thaksin highlighted that during negotiations, security issues and the arrest of Mr. Paul Chambers, a military scholar from Naresuan University, were discussed. These factors, under Section 112 of the Criminal Code and the Computer Crimes Act, potentially hindered standard negotiation processes.





Ms. Sirikanya emphasized appreciation for Thaksin’s transparency but expressed regret that government officials should have communicated this information. She questioned the credibility of Thaksin’s statements due to his lack of official capacity and urged the government to confirm the details to the public.





She further highlighted the complex issue of repatriating Uighurs to China, which could affect bilateral relations. However, she pointed out that withdrawing charges against Paul Chambers could still be a feasible solution. She urged the government to clarify their approach to resolving these matters, as they pose challenges for both parties involved.





Ms. Sirikanya addressed the House Armed Forces Committee’s claim of a translation error following Chambers’s arrest. She suggested that dropping charges could aid negotiations but called for the government to disclose the full narrative, as this could alleviate the situation’s gravity.





She criticized the government’s lack of responsiveness to these issues despite repeated discussions since the no-confidence debate and the tariff wall motion. She called on the media to seek confirmation from the government on Thaksin’s assertions.





Regarding Thaksin’s claim of proximity to an associate of US President Donald Trump, Ms. Sirikanya underscored the importance of official channels over informal connections. She advocated for strong relations with US cabinet members to be the most beneficial for trade negotiations and regarded discussions with non-influential figures in trade as less effective.

