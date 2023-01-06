Singkawang decked with lanterns ahead of Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year (CNY) and Cap Go Meh celebrations committee of Singkawang City, West Kalimantan, has installed thousands of lanterns in the city ahead of the Chinese New Year 2574 on January 22, 2023.

“As usual, thousands of lanterns have been installed on several roads, such as the 1001 Sakok Roundabout, Diponegoro Street, Budi Utomo Street, Setia Budi Street, Niaga Street, and GM Siput Road,” the committee’s vice chairperson, Tjhai Chui Mie, informed here on Friday.

Tjhai said that the committee is coordinating with the Singkawang Christmas Day Committee considering that the 2022 Christmas fell very close to this year’s Chinese New Year.

In addition to decorating the city with lanterns, the committee is also building a cultural arts stage at Kridasana Stadium for holding entertainment events during the Chinese New Year and Cap Go Meh celebrations.

“Starting from January 20, these entertainment events will be held for the next 15 days,” Tjhai informed.

As part of the entertainment events, 17 association groups will give performances on Indonesian arts and culture.

Furthermore, the committee will get local and national artists and even performers from Malaysia to enliven the celebrations.

“To the people of Singkawang, wherever they are, they are expected to participate to make the event a success,” Tjhai remarked.

Meanwhile, Singkawang Police chief, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Arwin Amrih Wientama, said the police are ready to support the celebrations.

“We will hold Operation Liong Kapuas for security, which starts from the Chinese New Year celebrations to the Cap Go Meh Festival (from January 20 to February 6),” he informed.

For the Night of Lanterns and the Tatung Ritual Parade, police will deploy as many as 700 personnel, who will be assisted by members of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), related agencies, community organizations, and the committee.

Source: Antara News