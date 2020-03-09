Singapore court convicts three Indonesians of terror funding

Batam, Riau Islands The Singapore court has found three Indonesian citizens guilty of financing terrorism.

The three Indonesians, identified by their initials as RH, TM and AA, have been sentenced for violating the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act, Chief of the Information, Social and Cultural Function of the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore Ratna Lestari noted in a press statement released on Saturday.

The court sentenced RH and TM respectively to 18 months’ and 48 months’ imprisonment on February 12, 2020, and AA to 24 months in jail on March 5, 2020.

Both RH and TM accepted the verdict, while AA still has 14 days to accept the verdict or appeal to the higher court.

“During a court hearing, the three Indonesian citizens pleaded guilty to transferring a sum of money to finance an outlawed organization accused of being related to terrorism activity,” the embassy stated.

RH and TM have raised and transferred 140 and 1,216.73 Singapore dollars respectively to the so-called “charity institute” in Indonesia accused of supporting terrorism. Meanwhile, AA transferred 130 Singapore dollars to two such institutes in Indonesia.

Since the three Indonesians were arrested at the end of 2019, the Indonesian embassy has paid a consular visit to ensure that they were in sound health and contacted their families.

During the court session, the embassy also accompanied and provided them with legal aid, including lawyers, to ensure that they received fair treatment and their rights.

