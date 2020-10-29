Sinch announces Conversation API enabling businesses and technology platforms to deliver seamless omni-channel engagement with consumers anywhere in the world

Seattle, WA and Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced Conversation API, a robust omnichannel communication product that empowers businesses and technology platforms to seamlessly engage with consumers in any part of the world. Conversation API leads to improved business outcomes such as increased customer acquisition rates, enhanced customer experience and lower churn rates.

With Conversation API, businesses can create rich and engaging conversations with their customers via widely used consumer channels — including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, SMS, MMS, RCS, and more. Integrating Conversation API is a one-time effort that saves businesses and technology partners time and development cost of working with each channel separately. With Conversation API, companies are sure to adhere to channel-specific regulations and country-specific compliance in the areas of consumer privacy and engagement criteria.

Providing the building block of mobile customer experience, Sinch Conversation API is easily integrated into any technology platform and customer journey infrastructure. The integration comes either via the API itself or connectors to the world’s leading customer experience platforms in marketing, customer service or customer care.

Please visit the Sinch website to learn more about the Conversation API.

“The real value in the Sinch Conversation API comes from the ability to develop personalized and intelligent conversations with consumers by engaging with them where they find it most convenient,” said Vikram Khandpur, Sinch Chief Product Officer. “And in such a rapidly changing environment, the Sinch Conversation API is next-gen channel ready: companies will automatically have access to even more through the API as they grow their customer bases around the globe.”

The Sinch Conversation API gets businesses closer to their customers through industry-leading intelligence via message routing, transcoding and conversation AI as well as personalization that comes through one contact profile, conversational context, and rich media.

Sinch powers mobile customer experience for 8 of the top 10 tech companies as well as thousands of other businesses and technology partners reaching customers locally and globally.

“At its core, excellent customer communication is about having meaningful and effective conversations with customers so that companies can meet their needs,” said Ritu Jyoti, IDC Program Vice President. “A reliable and productive conversation leads to improved customer satisfaction, faster response times, increased loyalty to brands, and reduced effort from the customer. Conversational AI will play a critical role for companies to realize these benefits.“

Next-gen messaging has distinct advantages over other channels and mobile apps.

Mobile messaging and channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messaging and RCS have a 98 percent open rate1 compared to the average email open rate of 24.79 percent2.

Such channels enable conversations between business and consumer; so Sinch also offers automation of 2-way conversations via its leading chatbot technology, Chatlayer.ai. Plus, the company provides managed services for customers who want further assistance to fully understand and maximize engagement on mobile channels.

The business benefits of conversational messaging are significant. Businesses have increased conversion 30 percent to 50 percent vs. communication by email or standard SMS campaigns. Some have greatly reduced costs by moving conversations from voice, webchat and apps to messaging which is more cost-effective, has higher reach, and provides a better user experience. For instance, food delivery leader iFood has seen a 71 percent conversion and

80 percent acquisition cost reduction for new restaurants through conversational messaging over WhatsApp.

ABOUT SINCH

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

