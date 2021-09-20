Siak Wawan and Anggit, two of the three roller skating athletes from Siak District, Riau, are ready to secure gold medals in the XX National Games (PON) in Papua scheduled to commence from Oct 2.

The three athletes are Tengku Wahyu Gunawan (Wawan), Tengku Anggito Wicaksono (Anggit) from Siak, and Jovi Julianto from Tualang. Interestingly, Wawan and Anggit are brothers competing in the roller skating branch.

“It is true that we are brothers. I am the older brother and Anggit is my younger brother. We are targeting to win the medal even though our opponents are tough,” Wawan noted on Saturday.

He expressed pride and happiness to be the representatives of Siak District to represent Riau Province while competing at the national level.

“We are focusing on training, as there is no venue in Labersa, and it is only available in Siak. Hence, we practice here with our coach. Usually, we go down at every event under PT Bumi Siak Pusako,” he remarked.

He also sought prayers and support of the people of Siak and Riau while competing in the Papua PON.

In addition, Wawan lauded the head of the Indonesian Roller Skating Association in Siak District, Arfan Usman, and the Siak National Sports Committee (KONI) management for having placed their trust on him to represent Riau.

These three roller skate athletes from Siak have delivered several achievements at the national level.

Tengku Wahyu Gunawan stood first in the 300m sprint competition in the 2017 North Sumatra Governor’s Cup event, first in the 5,000m men’s competition in the 2017 North Sumatra Governor’s Cup, second place in the 500m sprint competition in the West Sumatra Pariaman Mayor’s Cup, second place in the 10,000m men’s event of the 2019 Siak District Cup Championship.

Meanwhile, Tengku Anggito Wicaksono came first in the 1,000m sprint event in the 2019 Siak District Cup Championship while stood third in the men’s 300m Individual Time Trial Sprint in the Papua PON in Bekasi, West Java, 2019.

Meanwhile, Jovi Juliardo, an athlete from Tualang, Siak District, has won several events, such as coming first in the 10,000m competition of the 2015 West Java Open National Championship, finishing second in the 300m sprint in the Solo Mayor’s Cup 2016 National Championship, securing a second place in the 200m sprint event in the Pariaman Mayor’s Cup competition in 2019, and standing second in the 10,000m competition at the 2019 Siak National Championship.

Source: ANTARA News