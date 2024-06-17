Shocked girl! A young man riding a motorcycle collided with him and kicked the car down, hoping to commit harassment and robbery.



Chachoengsao, Girl is frightened! He was tackled by a young man riding a motorcycle before being kicked down, hoping to molest him and threaten him with robbery. The victim screams. Fortunately, a good citizen was able to help in time. Initially, at least 4 people were injured.

Posted a video clip of two women riding a motorcycle leaving the Bun Bang Fai event and returning home in the middle of the night. When we arrived at Soi Yangpara, the entrance to the house. Through a dirt road alley Behind Ban Thung Sai Temple, Village No. 12, Khlong Takrao Subdistrict, Tha Takiab District, Chachoengsao Province, which is only a few hundred meters to the house. But a man riding a motorcycle came alongside him and kicked both women’s motorcycles down before coming to molest the fallen men. and attempted robbery

While another woman secretly recorded the clip and pretended to delay negotiations. Before a good citizen came by and helped. The victim still has injuries on his body and is in a poor mental state.

The repo

rter asked Pol. Lt. Col. Manat Chantawat, deputy superintendent of Tha Takiap Police Station. It is learned that all units have been coordinated to track down the perpetrators. It is known that there were at least 4 victims of this crime in one night.

Source: Thai News Agency