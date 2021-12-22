Published by

The Street

By PR Newswire NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Hoegh LNG Partners Lp (“the Partnership”) (HMLP) – Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or contact Josep…

Read More