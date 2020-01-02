Severe flooding stalls trials at Central Jakarta’s court

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Trials scheduled on Thursday (Jan 2) were canceled due to massive floods that swamped the Central Jakarta City Court since Wednesday (Jan 1), an official noted in a statement received here, today.

“After taking into account the situation today, all roads to the city court are inaccessible for vehicles owing to the flooding. I hereby declare all trials, scheduled on January 2, 2020, at the Central Jakarta City Court, adjourned due to force majeure,” the city court’s chairman, Yanto, confirmed.

Torrential rains since the New Year’s celebrations swamped the Central Jakarta City Court on Jalan Bungur Raya. Consequently, most civil servants and judges, who worked at the city court, were left with no choice but to skip their duties.

However, the city court’s chief confirmed that their absence will be pardoned.

Massive floods swept several regions in the areas of Jakarta and Greater Jakarta, including Bogor, Tangerang, Depok, and Bekasi, claiming the lives of 16 people, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) made a recent announcement in Jakarta, Thursday.

Apart from the casualties, the floods also led to the forced evacuation of over 30 thousand people to higher ground.

The agency estimated that the figure may be higher, as his office will renew the number based on reports on the field.

Source: Antara News