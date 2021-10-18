Several Indonesian provinces recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19 on the weekend, according to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

The provinces were West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra, East Nusa Tenggara, North Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Aceh, Yogyakarta, Banten, West Nusa Tenggara, South Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, West Sumatra, South Sumatra, Southeast Sulawesi, Jambi, Gorontalo, West Sulawesi, West Papua, and Maluku, it informed.

Indonesia added 44 deaths nationwide due to the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total COVID-19 death toll to 142,939.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases rose by 997 to touch 4,234,011. The country reported its first confirmed COVID-19 cases in March 2020.

On Saturday, the highest number of fresh cases were recorded in Jakarta at 154.

At least 1,525 people recovered from COVID-19 nationwide, bringing the total recoveries to 4,072,332, the task force reported. Jakarta recorded the highest number of recoveries at 217.

Meanwhile, the number of patients undergoing treatment declined by 572 nationwide to reach 18,746, it added.

Additionally, a total of 270,811 specimens were tested at laboratories across Indonesia and 490,512 people were placed under healthcare workers’ surveillance as suspected COVID-19 patients, the task force said.

Source: Antara News