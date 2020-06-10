Seven new foreign ambassadors submit letters of credentials to Jokowi

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received letters of credentials from seven new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors (LBBP) respectively from Guatemala, Egypt, Cuba, Qatar, Mauritania, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates.

The ceremony took place in the Credential Room of the Merdeka Palace here on Wednesday, marking the commencement of their official duties representing their nations in Indonesia.

The ambassadors domiciled in Jakarta are:

1. Maynor Jacobo Cuyún Salguero from the Republic of Guatemala

2. Ashraf Mohamed Moguib Sultan from the Arab Republic of Egypt

3. Tania Velazquez Lopez from the Republic of Cuba

4. Fawziya Edrees Salman Al-Sulaiti from Qatar

5. Mohammed At Thalib Zain Al Abidin from Mauritania

6. José Amir da Costa Dornelles from the Federative Republic of Brazil

7. Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem AlDhaheri from the United Arab Emirates

During the ceremony, Jokowi and the seven ambassadors wore masks and took group photographs, albeit maintaining a distance from one another.

On the occasion, Jokowi was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

Source: Antara News