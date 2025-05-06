Senator Alongkot Challenges Authority in Collusion Case



Bangkok: Senator Alongkot has publicly questioned the authority of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) regarding the ongoing collusion case involving the Senate. He insists that the Senate holds more power than the DSI and challenges the agency to issue an arrest warrant if they dare, emphasizing that there is currently no law prohibiting bringing notes into voting booths.





According to Thai News Agency, Senator Alongkot Woraki expressed his concerns about the DSI’s preparations to file charges in the senator collusion case. He questioned whether the DSI possesses the necessary authority to pursue such actions, highlighting that no judge has signed off on any information submitted to the court. He pointed out that the decision to issue an arrest, detention, or search warrant lies with the judiciary, not the DSI.





Senator Alongkot further elaborated on the role of the Election Commission (EC) in the case, noting that if a 500 million baht money trail exists, it would be within the EC’s authority to decide whether to file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court. He likened the situation to a personal anecdote, stating that while individuals can file complaints, the decision to pursue legal action rests with the relevant authorities.





The senator also addressed a report from May 5 involving alleged impersonation of the DSI to coerce a former Senate candidate into acknowledging collusion. He refrained from commenting on the specifics of the DSI’s operations, asserting his belief in the superiority of his position as a senator, which he considers higher than that of the DSI.





Senator Alongkot acknowledged the importance of transparency in investigations but questioned the legality of certain DSI actions, such as bringing notes into voting booths. He emphasized that actions not explicitly prohibited by law, like note-taking in booths or spitting on the roadside, should not be deemed illegal.





In response to inquiries about the Senate’s confidence in addressing the collusion allegations, Senator Alongkot reiterated that their actions would adhere strictly to the law. He stated that the Senate would comply with legal determinations of right or wrong as defined by existing statutes.





Finally, when asked about potential outcomes if the EC’s submission to the Supreme Court invalidates the previous senator selection process, Senator Alongkot maintained that any decisions would need to await the Supreme Court’s ruling. He emphasized the importance of following the law and addressing issues as they arise.

