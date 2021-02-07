Semarang’s flooding caused by extreme rainfall, tidal flooding: govt

Semarang, C Java The Indonesian Government claimed that flash floods that inundated Semarang city’s Kota Lama (Old Town) neighborhood and several other areas on Saturday was caused by extreme rainfall and tidal flooding.

“The rainfall data show that it is categorized as ‘extreme’. Based on the hydrological analysis, the rainfall is a 50-year recurrence interval,” Public Works and Housing Minister Basoeki Hadimoeljono said.

In removing the standing water, three water pumps were used to pump the flood water into the Semarang River, he told journalists on the sidelines of his visits to Kota Lama and several other affected areas on Saturday.

The drainage system in Kota Lama that had been revitalized was designed as part of the city’s flood prevention, he said, adding that the water pumps were indispensable to deal with the flood events.

Besides revitalizing the drainage system of Kota Lama, also known as Oude Staat or Little Netherlands owing to its colonial buildings, the revitalization of rivers flowing through Semarang city, was to be continued, he said.

The Semarang Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) recorded that the floods inundated various areas of 10 subdistricts following heavy rainfall showering this Central Java Province’s capital city from Friday to Saturday.

Various parts of Indonesia are prone to natural disasters. Within the initial two months of 2021, several hydrological disasters have occurred in the islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi.

In Java Island, for instance, landslides hit Cihanjuang Village in Cimanggung Sub-district, Sumedang District, West Java Province.

Meanwhile, in Sumatra Island, flash floods and a landslide damaged seven homes and broke a bridge in Wih Ni Durin Village, Syiah Utama Sub-district, Bener Meriah District, Aceh Province, following incessant heavy rains in the Gayo highland area.

In the island of Kalimantan, massive floods and landslides also hit several parts of South Kalimantan following incessant downpour on January 12, 2021.

The floods affected the districts of Banjar, Tapin, Tabalong, Balangan, and Hulu Sungai Tengah and the cities of Tanah Laut and Banjar Baru.

The massive floods, triggered by incessant heavy rains since Jan 12, reportedly claimed 15 lives, swamped 24,379 houses, and displaced 39,549 people.

According to Tanah Laut District Head Sukamta, the massive floods also triggered landslides that claimed the lives of five residents.

The landslides struck the Guntung Besar Village and Gunung Keramaian area of Panggung Baru Village in Pelaihari Sub-district, Sukamta stated.

The floods also toppled two bridges connecting the areas of Angsau and Pabahanan sub-districts as well Kurau and Takisung sub-districts, he stated.

