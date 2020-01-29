Seatrade Cruise Global Announces Panelists, Themes for Anticipated 2020 State of the Global Cruise Industry Keynote

World’s Largest Cruise Industry Event Returns to Miami Beach Convention Center 20-23 April 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seatrade Cruise Global , the cruise industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, announces its 2020 State of the Global Cruise Industry Keynote lineup – launching its 35th anniversary edition opening session on 21 April 2020 with dynamic dialogue and executive leaders from the largest and most luxurious cruise lines.

Sponsored by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and presented in partnership with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the event kicks off with the State of the Global Cruise Industry panel, an exclusive round-table discussion joining senior leadership representing the world’s four largest cruise lines. The second panel, The Future of Luxury Cruising, will bring together five leaders in luxury liners to discuss the rapid growth and increasing demand for living the highlife on the high sea.

State of The Global Cruise Industry Panel

“Our keynote opening session sets the tone for Seatrade Cruise Global 2020, welcoming attendees with a multifaceted dialogue reflective of our educational programming,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “As a marquee start of the conference, the State of the Global Cruise Industry panel will highlight the latest and greatest advancements and forward-thinking in the world of cruising.”

Lucy Hockings, BBC World News broadcast journalist, is the returning keynote panel moderator at Seatrade Cruise Global 2020.

“Cruising continues to gain popularity for leisure travelers, with more than 30 million guests expected to sail this year,” says Hockings. “Our discussions will take a deeper dive into how the industry is reimagining ships and partnering with destinations to embrace these changes and evolve the cruise experience for years ahead.”

KEYNOTE DISCUSSION | Overtourism Case Study: A Partnership Approach?

Mato Francović, Mayor of Dubrovnik, and Adam Goldstein, Vice Chairman, Royal Caribbean Cruises and CLIA Global Chair, join Seatrade Cruise News Editor Anne Kalosh to discuss how the city of Dubrovnik partnered with CLIA to tackle overtourism while establishing the city as a bellwether for destination-cruise line partnerships.

KEYNOTE PANEL | State of the Global Cruise Industry

Insights, expertise and perspectives on the future of cruising – touching on themes such as innovations on land and at sea, technology’s role in transforming customer experience, development on environmental improvements, collaborations for sustainable tourism and exciting new ship launches for 2020.

Panelists include:

Frank Del Rio , President & CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

, President & CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Arnold Donald , President & CEO, Carnival Corporation & PLC

, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation & PLC Richard Fain , Chairman & CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

, Chairman & CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises

KEYNOTE PANEL | The Future of Luxury Cruising

The demand for luxury cruising is on a rapid upward trajectory, with the market projected to more than double its capacity over the next decade. Cruise lines are making strides to offer unprecedented luxury at sea – from reaching uncharted destinations through adventurous expedition cruising to dishing out five-star dining experiences with onboard celebrity chefs. Leaders from today’s luxury liners will engage the audience in an insightful discussion exploring the new wave of advancements in this growing market and how to create distinct experiences that continue to charm discerning travelers.

