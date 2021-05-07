SEASUN BIOMATERIALS supplies on-site COVID-19 rapid molecular diagnostic system to Seoul National University campus

– ‘4S’ SEASUNBIO SMART SHIELD SYSTEM has been launched in SNU campus as the first mobile COVID-19 diagnostic center in Korea

Daejeon, South Korea–(Antara/Business Wire)- SEASUN BIOMATERIALS (CEO: Park Heekyung), a molecular diagnostic company has made its molecular diagnostic system ‘4S’ (SEASUNBIO SMART SHIELD SYSTEM) available at the Seoul National University (SNU) campus after the launching at Incheon International Airport.

The 4S on-site diagnostic system is a mobile molecular-laboratory equipped with negative pressure rooms and self-powered equipment for molecular diagnostics intended for rapid molecular examination and prevention of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. The entire procedure of COVID-19 diagnostics takes less than 1 hour which consists of filling out a brief questionnaire, sample collection, nucleic acid extraction, molecular detection and sending report results to customers’ mobile phones.

Since January 2021, SEASUN BIOMATERIALS’ AQ-TOP Plus has been used for COVID-19 detection in the ‘COVID-19 Test Center’ established at Incheon International Airport (ICN). The test results are reported within 2 hours at ICN. The passengers and ICN staff are very satisfied with the rapid and accurate procedure of the AQ-TOP Plus.

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS has two (2) diagnostic platforms of COVID-19 diagnostics, U-TOP COVID-19 and AQ-TOP COVID-19 Series. U-TOP COVID-19 Series is intended for the detailed examination which simultaneously discriminates S gene mutations in addition to the parallel examination of four (4) SARS-CoV-2 genes. AQ-TOP COVID-19 Series is intended for a rapid point-of-care test which is optimized for field diagnostics that requires high accuracy within a short testing time.

All COVID-19 related products of SEASUN BIOMATERIALS used in the 4S system have been officially approved by the MFDS, certified ‘Brand K’, CE-IVD marking and authorized under EUA from the US FDA, and have been exported globally since the first wave of the pandemic.

