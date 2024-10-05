Searching the house of a police general linked to the Tak Bai case



Surat Thani Commander uses court warrant to search suspected house of police general, defendant in Tak Bai case

From the case where the victims in the Tak Bai case filed a lawsuit against Gen. Pisal and his group for an offense against life and liberty, resulting in death in Tak Bai District, Narathiwat Province, the incident occurred in October 2004. Of all the defendants, it was found that Pol. Lt. Gen. Manoch, the 5th defendant, was issued an arrest warrant by the Narathiwat Provincial Court under arrest warrant no. 165/2567 dated September 12, 2024, with a domicile in Surat Thani Province.

This morning (5 Oct 67), Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, acting national police chief, ordered Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapong Thanomchit, commander of Provincial Police Region 8, Pol. Maj. Gen. Sermphan Sirikong, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, along with officers from the Crime Suppression Division 8 and the Crime Suppression Division of Surat Thani Provincial Police, to bring a search warrant from the Surat Thani

Provincial Court to search a house on Karunrat Road, Talat Subdistrict, Mueang District, Surat Thani Province, which is the home of Pol. Lt. Gen. Manoch, the fifth defendant.

A search of the house did not find the defendant, but inquiries with residents revealed that Pol. Lt. Gen. Manoch had not returned for several months.

Pol. Col. Sermphan Sirikhong, Commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, has ordered the investigation team to continue to monitor the case, coordinating with relevant agencies to work closely together to arrest the defendant and bring him to justice. The process must be expedited within the statute of limitations of October 25, 2024.

Source: Thai News Agency