Search underway for 15-year-old boy who defied red flags and went swimming at Surin Beach, lost after being swept away by waves

PHUKET, Lifeguards at Surin Beach in Phuket are searching for a 15-year-old boy who defied a red flag and went swimming and was swept away from shore by waves. The body has not yet been found due to strong waves and winds in the sea.

From the incident of a 15-year-old male student from a school in Thalang District, Phuket Province, who went swimming in the sea at Surin Beach, Thalang District, Phuket Province with 3 other friends before being swept away by the current, the lifeguards at Surin Beach were able to help 3 people back to shore, of which 1 person died at the hospital, while the other person drowned in the sea with an unknown fate on the evening of July 13. Even after the incident, the rescue team from the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organization, together with the underwater operation team of the Kusontham Phuket Foundation, the Surin Beach lifeguard team, and officers from Cherng Talay Police Station mobilized forces to help search until the evening before temporarily stopping the se

arch due to strong waves and winds, along with the fact that it was dark, for the safety of the search team.

This morning, another search operation was launched, with some using jet skis to search the sea, but the search had to be halted again due to strong waves and winds. Meanwhile, the underwater task force of the Phuket Kusontham Foundation, together with lifeguards from Surin Beach, walked along the beach and along the rocks, but the strong waves and winds were an obstacle to the search. Meanwhile, the father of the missing 15-year-old boy lit incense sticks to ask for forgiveness from the local spirits, both on land and in the sea, so that the search for his son would be successful. However, up until now, there has been no sign of him. Although earlier reports were that the boy’s body was seen in the sea, the jet skis could not be taken out to investigate because the waves were 2-3 meters high.

Mr. Apichet Yimon, head of the underwater operation team of the Phuket Kusontham Foundation, revealed that a

lthough they have prepared personnel and equipment, they cannot operate underwater or on the surface due to strong waves and winds. There is a storm, rain from time to time, and high waves. For the safety of the operation team, they must wait until the waves and winds calm down and the weather clears up before the search team can proceed immediately.

Before the incident, officials had warned the group of children not to swim in the area where the red flag was placed because it was dangerous. The weather was clear but the current was very strong. They did not listen to the lifeguards’ warnings, which led to the incident. Therefore, we would like to warn the public to listen to the officials and to observe the colors of the flags according to their ears for safety when swimming.

Source: Thai News Agency