SE Sulawesi police arrest man with Medan-sourced 1.6-kg marijuana

Kendari, SE Sulawesi (ANTARA) – Southeast Sulawesi police officers arrested a man, only identified as R, 32, on Monday morning, for possession of a 1.6-kilogram package of marijuana he received from an unidentified person in Medan, North Sumatra Province’s capital.

The suspect was apprehended at his rented house in the Kendari Barat neighborhood area at around 10:29 a.m. local time, Chief of the Southeast Police’s Narcotics Investigation Directorate Sen. Coms. Muhammad Eka Faturrahman stated in Kendari City on Monday.

The drug package was delivered to the suspect through a courier service and logistics company, he remarked, adding that the police were able to act effectively to thwart this drug crime owing to a tip-off recently received from residents.

Collaborating with the courier service’s authority and a ride-hailing app driver, who delivered the plastic bag-covered drug package, the local police officers were able to arrest the suspect at his rented house, he noted.

The cops also apprehended the suspect’s two friends, who were present around the rented house.

The police charged R for violating Article 111 of Indonesia’s drug law. If found guilty, he is liable to face life imprisonment or a jail term of at least five to 20 years.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market owing to its vast population and millions of drug users. Drug trade in the nation is valued at nearly Rp66 trillion.

People from all strata of society are falling prey to drugs, regardless of their socio-economic and professional backgrounds.

The Indonesian government has taken harsh punitive action against drug kingpins found smuggling and trading drugs in the country over the past few decades.

While National Narcotics Agency (BNN) chief, Commissioner General Heru Winarko, has sought capital punishment for those involved in drug trade in the country, National Police Chief, General Idham Azis, stated that Indonesian district courts have awarded capital punishment to at least 100 drug offenders in the first half of this year.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has also issued shoot-at-sight orders against drug kingpins.

However, this has failed to deter drug traffickers, who continue to treat Indonesia as a main market, prompting Indonesian law enforcers to tighten vigilance against them.

