SE Sulawesi allows short-duration prayers at mosques during Ramadan

The Religious Affairs Ministry’s Southeast Sulawesi Regional Office has allowed the conduct of tarawih prayers and sermon or tausiyah activities at mosques during Ramadhan, with a maximum duration of 15 minutes to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“The maximum duration of tausiyah is 15 minutes to enlighten the people. There is no need to linger,” Head of the ministry’s regional office, Fesal Musaad, stated here on Thursday.

Musaad noted that the permit referred to Religious Affairs Ministry’s Circular Number 3 of 2021 on Guidelines for the Implementation of Ramadhan and Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriyah during which worship activities are allowed while still applying strict health protocols.

“Apply the protocol (to prevent) COVID-19, wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands,” he emphasized.

Musaad confirmed that the circular was distributed to all mosque supervisors. He suggested that the tarawih and witir prayers, reciting of the Quran, and performing the i’tikaf be conducted at the nearest mosque.

A cap of a maximum of 50 percent of the mosque’s capacity should be placed on worshipers from other areas at a mosque.

“Likewise with breaking the fast together, there must be a limit on the number of people. No jostling or piling up, and most importantly, apply health protocols,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, for the Eid al-Fitr prayer, Musaad recommended that the worship activity be conducted in an open area and for a short duration of time to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 disease.

Furthermore, the distribution of zakat al-fitr should be coordinated, so that it does not result in crowding. For instance, officers that distribute the zakat to residents’ homes.

“Thus, worship activities during the holy month of Ramadhan will be full of blessings, as it saves many people,” Musaad stated.

Source: Antara News