Schools to prepare for direct learning once teachers vaccinated

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Schools will prepare for resuming direct learning after educational practitioners receive COVID-19 vaccines under the national immunization program, Minister of Education and Culture, Nadiem Anwar Makarim, has informed.

“After vaccines have been administered to educational practitioners, face-to-face learning is eagerly and quickly to be conducted for all educational institutions, starting from early childhood education, primary education, and middle education,” said Makarim during a working meeting with Commission X of the House of Representatives here on Wednesday.

Direct learning must be accelerated by following the health protocols as well as participation in the COVID-19 vaccine program, he remarked.

Once they are vaccinated, teachers, educational practitioners, and regional governments are expected to push forward direct learning according to the situation of the educational institutions in each region, he observed.

Therefore, the minister said he expects the loss of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic to end.

“After all teachers and educational practitioners have been vaccinated, direct learning will be allowed for higher education. However, the rectors will decide whether to start conducting direct lectures or not,” he informed.

The government is targeting to inoculate as many as 5.5 million teachers and educational practitioners in three stages by the end of June, 2021. They have been prioritized given the difficulties of online learning, Makarim said.

The first stage will cover teachers and educational practitioners at the level of early childhood education (PAUD), elementary schools (SD), and schools for the disabled (SLB). The second stage will cover teachers and educational practitioners teaching at junior high schools (SMP), senior high schools (SMA), and vocational schools (SMK). The third stage will cover lectures and higher educational practitioners.

Primary education teachers will be accorded priority given the huge number of students and teachers facing difficulties with online learning amid the pandemic, Makarim explained. (INE)

Source: Antara News