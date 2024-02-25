Satellite cities a focal point for new development in metropolises



Hanoi: Strongly developing satellite cities for some metropolises is among the targets specified in the Prime Minister’s recent decision on the strategy to develop the construction sector by 2030, with orientation towards 2045.

In this strategy, one of the general targets for 2030 is to improve the institutional system and management tools that must be comprehensive, consistent, modern, and in line with international practices to create a favourable, fair, and transparent environment for construction investment stakeholders.

Others include enforcing law in construction, improving the quality of urbanisation and the urban economy, and focusing development on satellite cities for some big urban centres, especially around Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The construction sector must gradually improve the quality of urban development in terms of economy, society, infrastructure, architecture, housing, and quality of life. It has to reform and improve the quality of construction planning, adopt a long-term vision fo

r urban development, and form smart cities in the key economic regions of the northern, southern, and central regions.

The sector also has to gradually connect smart cities of Vietnam with others in the region and the world. It is important to build low-carbon and green cities that have their own characteristics, take the lead in innovation, and become development momentum by 2030.

By 2045, the construction sector must be capable of designing and building modern structures in various fields. It must be able to compete and expand operations in foreign markets.

In addition, the construction material industry must be developed into a modern one, and the urbanisation rate in Vietnam should be in the upper-middle group among countries in Southeast Asia and Asia by 2045, according to the strategy./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency