“SAT ISAN SPORTS FEST 2023? is full of Muay Thai fans, rowing boats are crowded. Surin currency

Mr. Sorasas Sipeng, Deputy Governor of Surin Province, along with Dr. Meechai Inwood, Advisor at Level 10, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), and Mr. Kongphop Phothisuwan, Regional Sports Director. Sports Authority of Thailand Participated in the opening ceremony of the SAT ISAN SPORTS FEST 2023 sports competition at the Prasat Khom performance stage (Elephant Park), Surin Province on September 1, 2023.

Mr. Sorasas Sipeng, Deputy Governor of Surin Province, said that on behalf of Surin Province it is a great honor to have the opportunity to welcome the Sports Authority of Thailand executive team. Sports association executives, athletes, referees Executives of government agencies and the private sector in Surin Province, as well as the media who participated in organizing sports competitions to connect with tourism To stimulate the economy and drive Thailand together under the economic model towards sustainable development or Sports Tourism Economic Triangle Festival 2023 with plans to visit all 3 provinces, consisting of Buriram Province, Surin Province and Chaiyaphum Province in the program SAT ISAN SPORTS. FEST 2023

“In the second province of the project, Surin Province, currently there is promotion of various types of sports competitions in the area to spark and create soft power. For Surin people to be interested in playing sports and develop themselves to become professional athletes. And this time got an opportunity from The Sports Authority of Thailand organizes sports competitions for 2 types of sports, namely amateur Thai boxing and rowing, including Sports Expo activities, booths of local entrepreneurs. To create income for the people of Surin Province and mini concert Between 1-3 September 2023, which Surin Province Has provided support and facilitation in organizing competitions for the athletes, officials, and teams to ensure that the said activities are carried out smoothly. and create an impression I sincerely hope that it will be a program that will be well received. and completed The goals were set in every respect,” said the Deputy Mayor of Surin Province.

Mr. Kongphop Phothisuwan, Regional Sports Director of SAT, said that the Sports Authority of Thailand has the main objective. is the operation of organizing sports competitions Along with promoting the sports industry and sports tourism To generate income for the economy Especially at the local level and to create athletes striving for excellence, raising the standard of sports playing at the regional level to the national level. Moreover, this competition will create Motivation for children and youth Turn your attention to sports even more.

Regional Sports Director of SAT added that For the SAT ISAN SPORT FEST 2023 sports competition, it was scheduled to be held in 3 provinces. The first competition was held in Buriram Province between 15-16 July 2023. This time it was The 2nd time in Surin Province between 1-3 September 2023 and the 3rd and last time in Chaiyaphum Province on 17 and 24 September 2023. In addition to sports competitions, there will also be SPORTS EXPO activities, a recreational activity stage. and setting up booths to sell products of local entrepreneurs that will be an attraction for athletes to spend money. as well as followers tourist and people in the area as well

“Surin Province It is considered one of the important target areas for organizing sports competitions. As the Sports Authority of Thailand, I sincerely hope that Organizing sports competitions and activities this time It will be beneficial to athletes. Including helping to support and stimulate the local economy for our brothers and sisters in Surin province according to the intent of the project,” Mr. Kongphop said.

For SAT ISAN SPORT FEST 2023 at Stadium 2, Surin Province between 1-3 September 2023, open competition for 2 types of sports, including amateur Muay Thai. Held at the 80th Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park, the stage for the Khmer Prasat Show (Elephant Park) and rowing sports are held at Thung Kula Lake, Chumphon Buri District.

In addition to sports competitions and various recreational activities, Mr. Sorasas Sipeng, Deputy Governor of Surin Province, along with Dr. Meechai Inwood, Advisor at Level 10, SAT, and Mr. Kongphop Phothisuwan, Director of the Department Regional Sports: SAT also jointly provided sports equipment and learning equipment to schools in Surin Province, including 1. Chaitan Wittaya School, Chaitanya Subdistrict, Mueang District, Surin Province, 2. Ban Khok Phet School, Subdistrict. Trasaeng, Mueang District, Surin Province and 3. Ban Tampung School, Nadi Subdistrict, Mueang District, Surin Province

