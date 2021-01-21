Jakarta (ANTARA) – Santri, students of Islamic boarding schools, across Indonesia are urged to pen and share stories of their travel experiences in various destinations to promote Indonesia’s halal tourism to attract more foreign Muslim tourists to visit.

“We make santri our partners by their contribution in the form of sharing their stories of their travel experiences through www.shafwahholidays.com,” Sania Humaira from PT Shafwah Global Utama noted in a statement that ANTARA received in Jakarta on Thursday.

Humaira remarked that as a tour operator focusing on segments of Muslim travelers, including those keen on performing haj and umrah (minor haj) pilgrimage, PT Shafwah Global Utama is developing its business by adopting digital innovation.

In the midst of this global pandemic situation, Humaira’s tour operator is striving to optimize an e-commerce site to promote Indonesia’s halal tourism, she stated.

In the wake of wide-ranging impacts of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic on the global tourism industry, partially owing to travel restrictions, promoting Indonesia’s halal tourism through digital platforms appears to have become indispensable, she stated.

The santri from various Islamic boarding schools across the archipelago are encouraged to join a campaign on Indonesia’s halal tourism by writing and sharing interesting articles and stories of their own travel experiences with the public.

The santri may contribute their articles and stories projecting Indonesia’s unique tourist destinations as well as necessary tips for Muslim travelers on the shafwahholidaysnews page on www.shafwahholidays.com, she stated.

The santri’s shared articles and stories of personal travel experiences would become valuable references for Muslim travelers keen on visiting Indonesia once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, she pointed out.

ANTARA noted that Indonesia has incessantly striven to develop its halal tourism industry aggressively over the past few years.

Owing to its hard work spanning five years, Indonesia was named the world’s best halal tourist destination, based upon the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2019, surpassing 130 destinations throughout the world.

According to Mastercard-Crescent rating agency, apart from Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, and Brunei Darussalam were also included on the list of 10 best halal tourist destinations.

The provinces prioritized by the government to become halal tourist destinations include Aceh, Riau, Riau Islands, West Sumatra, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, West Nusa Tenggara, and South Sulawesi.

Source: Antara News